Digicel+ introduces SmartHOME – designed to make homes safer, smarter

In response to homeowners’ desire to use digital technology to make their homes more secure, Digicel+ on Wednesday announced SmartHOME, a new, intelligent home security solution that delivers peace of mind to users. Powered by Jamaica’s reliable home fibre Internet service, Digicel+, SmartHOME is a subscription-based add-on that gives new and existing Digicel+ customers the power to monitor and control smart devices and/or sensors in and around their homes, remotely. Equipped with 24/7 monitoring and a user-friendly mobile app, SmartHOME puts users in control so that they can live comfortably, knowing that their families and homes are safe.

Shawn Clarke, Digicel+ general manager at Digicel Jamaica said, “We understand that today’s customers value ease, convenience, and security above all. SmartHOME was developed to harness the potential of our superfast fibre broadband offerings and to give customers a simple yet powerful way to secure their homes.”

Some key SmartHOME features include 24-hour video surveillance; real-time intrusion alerts; professional monitoring service with public emergency services and security; energy management through real-time usage monitoring and appliance control; and home automation with automatic operation. And, for added convenience, the SmartHOME app provides Digicel mobile customers with free daily data (i.e., allotment of 500MB) to securely access their smart devices, without the need for additional mobile data.

Beyond security, SmartHOME customers can conserve energy by monitoring and connecting to other smart devices, like their light bulbs, plugs and universal remote.

Clarke continued, “SmartHOME offers a range of products as well as service packages, with high-definition cameras equipped with two-way audio, suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. This means you can talk to someone that approaches your home, or just check in on the family or pets while you’re out and about!

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

All SmartHOME system start-up packages include cameras but there’s also the option to add smart bulbs and plugs for energy control, as well as home automation services.