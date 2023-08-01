CVM cuts ties with Isat Buchanan

Local broadcaster, CVM Television has confirmed it has cut ties with embattled attorney Isat Buchanan over comments he made about the Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn.

Buchanan has also had to resign as chairman of the People's National Party's Human Rights Commission over the comments.

In a media release on Tuesday afternoon, CVM said Buchanan had previously been contracted as a co-host of the SUNRISE morning show but was not an employee.

However, it said Buchanan has not been contracted to co-host the show for several months.

"That being said, as a result of the remarks made by Mr Buchanan towards the Director of Public Prosecutions which do not align with the values of CVM, we have decided to terminate any further contracts with Mr Buchanan for all of our programming (as host or guest) effective immediately," CVM said.

It continued: "We express our gratitude to Mr. Buchanan for his past contributions and extend our best wishes for his future endeavours."

