UWI rebrands Open Campus

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – The University of the West Indies (UWI) says its Open Campus will now be known as the Global Campus.

The university said that a multifaceted implementation committee is being established to formulate and roll out a plan to transition the Open Campus to the Global Campus and that incremental changes began on Wednesday with a full operationalisation of the new Global Campus by January 2024.

“This evolution to the Global Campus is both a strategic move and the next natural step in our already successful global strategy. We anticipate that the Global Campus will be a major pillar in the revenue revolution phase of our Triple A Strategy as through aggressive entrepreneurial activity it takes our excellent programme offerings online to the regional and global academic markets,” said Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles.

“This is not the first time in our 75-year legacy that we have had to evolve. We will go at it as One UWI, with our signature resolve and I have no doubt that our Global Campus will only expand our reputation as a world-class University rooted in the Caribbean,” he added.

UWI said one major initiative to emerge from the new Global Campus, is a for-profit entrepreneurial income-generating Business School which will be named the International School for Development Justice (ISDJ).

“Centred within the parameters of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), it will specifically offer a new product line – SDG focused, postgraduate academic programmes delivered in an online format which leverages the excellence and expertise of the traditional Open Campus.”

The region's premier tertiary institution said that the rebranded Global Campus simultaneously seeks to improve and extend the operations of the legacy Open Campus throughout the Caribbean region.

“It depicts that we are part of a bigger movement that will lead the way into the global sphere. The Open Campus is optimally placed with the technology and experience spheres to shepherd the UWI and the region safely and efficiently into the digital global space and the fourth industrial revolution,” said Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal Dr Francis O Severin.

