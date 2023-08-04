BCIC donates $1m for Mango Valley Papaya Project with Food for the Poor

BCIC, a leading general insurance company, has donated $1 million to the Mango Valley Papaya Project in collaboration with Food for the Poor. Through this contribution, BCIC aims to address the challenges faced by farmers in the Mango Valley community and promote climate-smart agriculture as a powerful tool for fighting against drought.

The Mango Valley Papaya Project is a one-year project that forms a part of Food for the Poor’s 40th anniversary celebrations. BCIC’s partnership with Food for the Poor will ensure that these farmers receive the necessary training and equipment to implement sustainable farming practices that will enhance their resilience to climate challenges.

With climate change increasingly impacting agricultural regions worldwide, the Mango Valley community has encountered difficulties in sustaining their papaya crops due to prolonged droughts. The donation will fund innovative solutions such as rainwater harvesting and drip irrigation systems to combat water scarcity and improve overall agricultural productivity.

The recipient of the donation from BCIC, Harold Brown, was effusive in his praise for the company as he discussed how difficult life has been for him and his fellow farmers.

“I wanna say I am grateful for you guys to be on board for us, not only for me but for the others of us who are in need. Please continue to do what you do best. God bless you and keep you and may your food basket never go empty. Thanks for everything and guidance and protection for you,” he said.

Through the implementation of climate-smart agriculture practices, the project aims to achieve increased income for farmers, and improved production efficiency leading to higher yields and better quality crops

With the necessary knowledge and tools, along with better irrigation and water management to combat drought, the project will significantly reduce the loss of papaya yield and trees, ensuring the sustainability of their farming activities.

Managing Director of BCIC Peter Levy said the company is committed to supporting sustainable agricultural practices and helping to create sustainable livelihoods for Jamaicans. By collaborating with Food for the Poor, BCIC seeks to create lasting impact on the lives of the Mango Valley farmers, promoting environmental conservation and community development.

“Whenever we decide to take on a project we always consider what tangible and meaningful result will come from it. This is a project that not only provides the means for these farmers to support themselves, their families and their community, but teaches them how to maintain it even after the project has ended. We love to be a part of projects that change people’s lives, so we are happy to be a part of this one,” said Levy.