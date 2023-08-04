Rural women producers looking to Denbigh for business opportunities

The Jamaica Network of Rural Women Producers (JNRWP) has welcomed the opportunities afforded by the 2023 Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show to showcase the progress its members have made in their various agribusiness ventures.

“Denbigh provided a unique opportunity for JNRWP members to connect with a vast audience of over 15,000 patrons, facilitating exposure for their products and fostering new business relationships. By actively participating in Denbigh, members are not only able to exhibit their proficiency in climate-smart agricultural techniques, but also highlight the products they have been diligently producing. Through face-to-face interactions, they can engage potential customers and partners, garnering invaluable feedback and cultivating lasting connections,” said Tamisha Lee, president of the JNRWP.

Last year’s participation resulted in several success stories, she added, with some members establishing partnerships with exporters and buyers, enabling them to enter the realm of international trade. By seizing this opportunity to interact with experts in the agricultural field, these rural entrepreneurs have gained insights and advice from experienced professionals, fostering growth and knowledge transfer within the industry.

COMMITMENT TO INCLUSIVITY

In addition to empowering rural women producers, the JNRWP demonstrated its commitment to inclusivity by sponsoring 39 persons with disabilities from rural areas to attend the show. These individuals rely heavily on agriculture to earn a livelihood, and so by participating in Denbigh, they gained invaluable exposure, shared their produce and value-added products, and expanded their knowledge base. The JNRWP is optimistic that this experience will inspire and motivate these entrepreneurs, fostering their continued journey in agribusiness while encouraging like-minded individuals to follow suit.

Looking to the 2023 show, the JNRWP is actively seeking increased sponsorship from the private sector and other partners. Recognising the transformative impact of the Denbigh 68 experience on its members, the network said it aims to support 500 rural women opportunities for participation, business exposure, and forging new relationships.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

By securing additional sponsorships, the JNRWP said it can ensure that a greater number of its dedicated members have the chance to showcase their products, expand their networks, and contribute to the growth of the agricultural sector in Jamaica.

They welcomed the collaboration of like-minded organisations and stakeholders who share their commitment to empowering rural women and promoting sustainable agribusiness ventures.