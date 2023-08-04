Traffic changes for Grand Gala

The police are advising of traffic changes for the hosting of the 2023 Grand Gala celebrations at the National Stadium in St Andrew on Sunday.

Before The Event

At midday, Arthur Wint Drive will become a one-way. Traffic will flow easterly towards the Stadium.

Persons attending the event from this direction will turn left onto Roosevelt Avenue, right onto Stanton Terrace, right onto Mountain View Avenue, right onto Arthur Wint Drive, and into the car park.

There will be three checkpoints for attendees:

 Mountain View Avenue and Arthur Wint Drive

 Roosevelt Avenue and Arthur Wint Drive

 Latham Avenue and Roosevelt Avenue Only vehicles with VIP passes will be allowed to enter Roosevelt Avenue towards the Stadium.

They will enter through gate E2 which is in front of Roosevelt Avenue.

Only patrons going to the Stadium will be allowed to enter Arthur Wint Drive from Mountain View Avenue.

There will be no through way along Arthur Wint Drive between gates E4 to the Bob Marley Statue at the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue. The area between Gate E2 and E4 will be sterile and available only to pedestrian traffic.

The Governor General, Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition, Mayor of Kingston, Chief Justice, Speaker of the House of Representatives, President of the Senate, the Chief of Defence Staff and the Commissioner of Police will use the entrance at Nannyville Gardens under escort and enter through gate E10 via the Marathon Tunnel.

Vehicles travelling along Arthur Wint Drive towards Mountain View Avenue will turn left at Roosevelt Avenue and then right at Stanton Terrace. Residents travelling easterly along Arthur Wint Drive going to the Lofts Apartments will use the slip road at the ticket office.

Residents travelling from Mountain View Avenue to the Lofts Apartments will be allowed to proceed.

Residents from Stadium Gardens will be able to leave and enter the community by using Arthur Wint Drive as a one way (easterly only).

Where specialised service is provided by the JUTC, the buses will enter from Mountain View Avenue onto Arthur Wint Drive. These buses will be allowed to exit Arthur Wint Drive via Mountain View.

There will also be diversion points:

 Lathan Avenue and Old Hope Road

 Stanton Terrace and Roosevelt Avenue

 Stanton Terrace and Mountain View Avenue

 Ticket Office Road and Arthur Wint Drive

 Patrolling Arthur Wint Drive

During The Event

The traffic changes will remain in effect for the duration of the event.

After The Event

Arthur Wint Drive will be one-way westerly from gate E4 towards Tom Redcam Drive. Roosevelt Avenue will operate as normal (both ways).

Arthur Wint Drive from E5 will be one way easterly towards Mountain View Avenue. Latham Avenue will be one way north-westerly towards Old Hope Road. Motorists travelling on North and Central Avenue towards Arthur Wint Drive will only be allowed to turn right onto Arthur Wint Drive.

Emergency vehicles will use these roads to access the children's hospital.

For about 45 minutes after the event, residents of Stadium Gardens will be able to exit the community by turning left onto Arthur Wint Drive but will not be able to enter or re-enter the community. We apologise for any inconvenience and ask for your cooperation.

Persons are to note there will be NO parking will be allowed on the following roads: Roosevelt Avenue, Arthur Wint Drive, Latham Avenue, Stanton Terrace, and Mountain View Avenue. Vehicles found in contravention will be towed.

All parking MUST take place off the roadway.

Motorists are asked to position their vehicles facing the directions where the traffic will flow after the event.

Patrons are asked to secure the relevant specialised parking passes before reaching the stadium to eliminate and or reduce waiting to access parking areas.

All patrons, both motorists and pedestrians are asked to obey all directions given by the police, security and safety personnel.

