Adoption of Blue Ocean Strategy can revolutionise sector

Adoption of the Blue Ocean Strategy has the potential to revolutionise Jamaica’s tourist industry in ways that will differentiate the island from its regional competitors, says Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett.

He said that implementation of the strategy will not only stimulate economic growth by attracting new investments and increasing visitor spending, but will, in turn, create employment opportunities across various sectors.

The minister was speaking at the graduation ceremony for the Central Jamaica Social Development Initiative (CJSDI) North West Manchester Youth Entrepreneurship Training, at the Tropics View Hotel, Hatfield, Manchester, on August 17.

The Blue Ocean Strategy, developed by professors W. Chan Kim and Renée Mauborgne, suggests that businesses can achieve remarkable success by identifying and capturing untapped market spaces, termed ‘blue oceans’.

These blue oceans represent areas where competition is low or nonexistent, allowing businesses to create and capture new demand by focusing on differentiation and innovation rather than competing in overcrowded market spaces.

These organisations can secure long-term growth and profitability.

“By creating unique and differentiated offerings, Jamaica can stand out in a crowded global market. This will attract travellers seeking novel experiences and position the country as a premier destination for sustainable tourism,” the minister told graduates, parents and other stakeholders.

“By emphasising Jamaica’s cultural heritage and promoting community involvement, the strategy will help preserve and celebrate the island’s rich traditions while providing authentic experiences for visitors,” he added.

Bartlett said that by targetting new customer segments, the Ministry aims to identify untapped markets, such as adventure tourism, wellness tourism, and eco-tourism, to attract a diverse range of travellers with varied interests, noting that by catering to niche segments and developing tailored experiences, Jamaica can meet the evolving demands of modern travellers.

STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS

He said that by pursuing strategic partnerships, the tourism ministry also plans to foster collaborations between the public and private sectors, local communities and international stakeholders.

These partnerships, he said, will enable Jamaica to leverage expertise, resources, and investments to drive innovation and support sustainable development initiatives.

Bartlett added that future trajectory would support the government’s aim to break away from traditional tourism approaches and create untapped market spaces, allowing the country to thrive in an era of increased global competition.

“This bold move will generate significant excitement and anticipation within the industry, as experts recognise the potential for Jamaica to become a global leader in sustainable tourism,” he said.

“By implementing eco-friendly practices, protecting natural resources, and supporting local communities, the country can differentiate itself and attract conscious travellers seeking responsible and ethical experiences,” the minister added.

Forty youth entrepreneurs from across Manchester who have been trained in the principles of effective business operation since April 2023 graduated from the CJSDI Entrepreneurship Training Programme.

The programme’s main aim is to provide the graduates with the skills to transform fledgling businesses into successful entities that meet global standards and give graduates small grant funding to support their entrepreneurial goals.

The training was conducted in partnership with other public agencies, such as the HEART/NSTA Trust, Rural Agricultural Development Authority, Jamaica Business Development Corporation and the Companies Office of Jamaica.

JIS