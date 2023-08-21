SVF robotics camp encourages innovation

The Supreme Ventures Foundation (SVF) concluded their Junior Creators Robotics Camp August 18 where over 100 youngsters took part in robotics, coding, and Lego engineering.

Already underway, the SVF Junior Creators Robotics Camp is designed to ignite the passion for innovation and creativity in the young minds of Jamaica. Through hands-on workshops, engaging activities, and expert guidance, participants are delving into the exciting worlds of robotics and technology. The camp’s mission is to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world application by fostering skills such as problem-solving, teamwork, and critical thinking.

Marvin Hall, founder of Halls of Learning, said, “Presently, we have at least two students who initially benefitted from our other programmes and continued with us, completing their high school education. Notably, last year, some of them returned as camp counsellors, showcasing the lasting impact.”

This year’s spectacular cohort comprises children from communities nestled around SVL’s operational hubs in Kingston and St. Catherine. Additionally, the camp extends its wings of inclusivity to embrace children residing within state care facilities overseen by the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA).

POTENTIAL

“We believe in nurturing the potential of our youth and providing them with the tools to shape their own futures,” said Heather Goldson, SVF director and chief marketing officer of Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL).

“The SVF Junior Creators Robotics Camp serves as a testament to our commitment to education, innovation, and community development. Through partnerships with organisations like Halls of Learning, we aim to inspire a new generation of creators and problem-solvers.”

As part of the camp’s holistic approach to empowerment, Rise Life hosted a special presentation on Wednesday, August 16, focusing on self-esteem and personal development.

Hall added, “There’s the year-to-year transformation observable among the children. For instance, comparing last year’s participants to this year’s, we can discern improved behaviour, attitudes, and mindsets. Their ongoing dedication through the foundation is admirable and crucial.”

The Supreme Ventures Foundation Junior Creators Robotics Camp seeks to inspire, educate, and uplift Jamaica’s youths, equipping them with the tools to thrive in an ever-evolving technological landscape through collaboration, innovation, and community engagement.