Growth & Jobs | Chocollor Chocolate filling a gap, satisfying a sweet tooth

DECADES AGO, Highgate Chocolates used to be a popular local manufacturer of chocolate bars made of cocoa grown in Jamaica. It was a household name. But, for whatever reason(s) the business went under, and there is yet to be another local brand that is as popular as Highgate Chocolates was. Things might change, however, as since 2020 Chocollor Chocolate has been competing in the locally made chocolate market.

A family-owned manufacturer of “fine-flavoured bean-to-bar chocolate” in Kingston, its line of items includes milk chocolate, ‘chocomunch’ milk chocolates, 60 per cent dark chocolate, 70 per cent dark chocolates, white chocolate, sorrel-infused white chocolate, 70 per cent dark chocolate with fruit cake pieces, chocolate liqueur, and ‘Goodness Graze’, the 70 per cent dark chocolate with monk fruit.

Chocollor Chocolate said Goodness Graze is “possibly the Caribbean’s first and only one-of-a kind 70 per cent premium bean-to-bar chocolate. Made from ethically sourced Jamaican cocoa beans and sweetened with monk fruit, this unique chocolate bar is nature ‘s perfect guilt-free indulgence. Monk fruit is a small, round fruit from southern China and is a healthier alternative to added sugar. Its sugar is derived naturally and has been recognised for its health benefits in traditional Chinese medicine for a long time. It may have positive effects on digestion and overall health”, Chocollor Chocolates said further.

Experimenting started in 2012, then there was the process of certification in chocolate making and recipe development. The company commenced trading in 2020. “The desire to create value-added products from an agro-processing angle” was the inspiration behind the establishment of the business. “It was not without its fair share of challenges. This included sourcing the required specialised equipment, understanding the best options when deciding what to purchase, and, of course, the cost of the equipment,” Donna-Kay Sharpe, marketing and business development manager, shared.

However, it was “the start of trading” that stood out more than any other challenge. To get the brand to prospective customers, it was not easy to get it on the shelves of different outlets. “Getting listed in some outlets can be particularly daunting, especially for artisan products,” Sharpe explained. And now, the current challenge is “managing distribution, especially with the constraints of temperature control”.

Yet, Chocollor Chocolate is out there competing with established brands. “The line of products carries a unique taste, for instance, traditionally dark chocolate is perceived as having a bitterish taste. Both our 60 per cent and 70 per cent dark chocolates have a distinct flavour note. The feedback received often comes with, ‘Wow ... such a nice flavour. I was expecting it to be bitter.’ In fact, our 70 per cent dark chocolate is our number one selling SKU (stock-keeping unit),” Sharpe said.

It is a family business, as aforementioned, and “it has its fair share of challenges. Oftentimes we have to try to maintain a structure in order to ensure the best decisions are made and not making decision because of personal preferences,” Sharpe explained. And to people who believe making chocolates to satisfy diverse palates is too much of a stress, and, as such, would not embark upon such a venture, she said, “Keep putting in the work. Identify your target market. Do the research, exercise patience, as building your brand takes time.”

And the rewards, not necessarily the financials ones, can create a sweet sensation. “Just walking into a store and seeing the range of products on display. What is even more impactful is seeing someone picking up a bar from our display. Those moments are golden. Not to mention the feedback received on social media. It’s simply awesome,” Sharpe told The Gleaner.