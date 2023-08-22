Growth & Jobs | Entrepreneurs in central Jamaica get support at MSME Business Roadshow

More than 125 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) accessed business development services at the recently held first staging of the MSME Business Roadshow in Mandeville. The event was hosted by the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce (MIIC) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to strengthen Jamaica’s private sector.

All 20 MIIC agencies and event sponsors Development Bank of Jamaica, LASCO Financial, Sagicor, and Lynk introduced the roadshow attendees to government services, innovative products, and financing solutions. The roadshow also had 18 MSME booth displays and a business pitch competition involving nine entrants, from which three winners emerged. Shadine Salmon of Xquisite Events by Shadine, Sheldon Cardoza of Klutchja Organics Limited, and Chase Brown of 2A4 International Limited were each awarded $300,000 to strengthen their respective businesses.

The MSME Business Roadshow aims to enhance the availability of business services to MSMEs throughout the entire island, while raising awareness about the support that is accessible. The event serves as a hub for sharing insights, and it creates an atmosphere where businesses can build relationships with government agencies and bigger companies.

Senator Aubyn Hill, minister of industry, investment and commerce, in his keynote speech, said, “The Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Jamaica’s business ministry, commits to providing our support and services through our divisions and agencies. This commitment remains constant as we work to enhance Brand Jamaica, increase investments in our country, grow exports, create job opportunities for our youth, train them and drive economic growth through exports to make Jamaica a richer and much more prosperous country.”

Speaking at the event, Gerard Alleng, senior specialist for climate change at the IDB, noted that this event was a priority for the bank, which is currently facilitating private- sector development in Jamaica through programmes like the Boosting Innovation, Growth and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem project, as well as via IDB Invest and the IDB Lab.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He said, “The IDB is committed to promoting private sector growth in Jamaica and we know that barriers to accessing public and private sector services can be limitations to a business’ success. Through our continued partnership with the MIIC and Jamaica’s Government, as well as the private sector, we hope to improve this sore area and increase assistance for Jamaica’s MSMEs.”

Following its staging in Mandeville, the MSME Business Roadshow is scheduled to extend its reach to Ocho Rios on October 5, followed by Montego Bay on October 26, and Kingston in the near future. Key partners such as the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Bank of Jamaica, Rural Agricultural Development Authority, HEART/NSTA Trust, Agro-Investment Corporation, Jamaica Social Investment Fund, and the Jamaica Manufacturers & Exporters Association are also actively participating in the roadshow.