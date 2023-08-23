Local group celebrates PEP awardees in western Hanover

WESTERN BUREAU

The hard work, determination and sacrifices made by 30 students, 15 each from the Esher Primary and Lucea Primary schools in western Hanover have been celebrated by the Henworth and Sarah Campbell Family Foundation.

The students will be moving on to high schools in September owing to their results in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) exams.

The awardees, along with their parents or guardians, teachers and friends, gathered at the Anglican Church Hall in Lucea, Hanover, on Friday afternoon, August 18, where presentations of cash, certificates of appreciation, medals and gifts were made by Joseph Campbell, president of the Campbell Family Foundation, a charitable, non-profit organisation based in the United States.

Henworth and Sarah Campbell, both have connections to Lucea Primary and Esher Primary schools, respectively, with Henworth being a former student of Lucea Primary, and Sarah being one of the founding members of staff at Esher Primary, when it first opened its doors in 1992.

GROWING IMPACT

In his address before the presentation exercise, Joseph Campbell said the family foundation has been sending school supplies to the two schools for the past 15 years, and began granting scholarships in the last few years. He said the outreach has expanded from supporting the two top students from each school to the present number of 15 students from each school.

“The impact is growing, and the support system (of the foundation) is growing, and we will continue to really and truly build this event the best way we know how,” he stated.

“It’s just fitting to give these students something. It’s not a lot, but it will at least cover some of their expenses for going on to high school from a parent’s standpoint,” he noted. He said members of the foundation have embraced the partnership that has been established with both institutions.

Guest speaker Juvelle Grant is a past student of Esher Primary School who is now pursuing a bachelor’s degree in education at the Montego Bay Community College. Grant congratulated the awardees on their achievements, and warned them against complacency at high school as well as underestimating the requirements to be successful at that level.

“Your wisdom is what qualifies you to be sitting in this room as scholarship recipients. Today marks the end of a season in your life, and the beginning and the gateway to many others,” she said. She advised the students not to be afraid to seek guidance, as there will be challenges ahead.

She encouraged the youngsters to choose to be educated and embrace maturity in order to change the trajectory of their lives.

She urged the scholarship recipients to use their time in high school to uplift themselves, choose their friends wisely, and always be respectful.

“Surround yourselves with persons who want you to become that version of yourself that you see and want to become,” Grant said.