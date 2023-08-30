Arrangement for coaster buses in Half-Way Tree being modified

Plans are being put in place to relocate the coaster buses that normally set down passengers in the lanes close to the Half-Way Tree Transport Centre in St Andrew.

Chairman of the Transport Authority, Owen Ellington, said discussions are being held today with the relevant stakeholders, on the matter.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, Ellington explained that some weeks ago an effort was made to relocate some of the coaster buses to the transport centre.

“The assessment of that shows that it has been working pretty well, that there is capacity within the transport centre to accommodate more buses. So, under serious consideration is the proposal to relocate buses that come down from Constant Spring Road and Red Hills Road and have them set down and pick up passengers inside the transport centre,” he said.

There is also a proposal to create additional taxi stands in and around the Half-Way Tree area, particularly along North Odeon Avenue in front of Mandela Park and Spencer James Avenue.

In support of this, Mr. Ellington said the plan is to erect directional signs in and around the area to guide commuters as to where they can go to board vehicles to their destinations in and around the Corporate Area.

There will also be signs directing public transport operators to the new locations that they may be required to use to set down and pick up passengers.

“The general idea is to prevent buses and taxis from stopping and blocking live lanes as they seek to put down and pick up passengers, as well as to prevent commuters from having to walk long distances and cross the street, oftentimes putting their safety at risk in order to board taxis and buses. What we want is a system that enables transfer from one modality to the other, all taking place inside the transport centre,” Ellington said.

There are also plans to reconstruct the safety guard rails along the roadways in Half-Way Tree to enhance commuter safety.

It is also the intention to have monitors to time-manage the vehicles in the transport centre, so that there is no clogging of the space.

Meanwhile, Ellington noted that there are concerns from operators about the risk of extortion activity in the Half-Way Tree Transport Centre.

“We spoke to the deputy commissioner in charge of crime to send members of the organised crime branch to the centre as well, because we are going to commence immediately an assessment of the potential for criminal activities impeding our efforts, and we are committed to taking every step within the law to prevent it from happening,” he said.

- JIS News

