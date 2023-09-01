Coconut Board the place to be on Saturday

Come Saturday, the grounds of the Coconut Industry Board (CIB) at 18 Waterloo Road, Kingston 10 will be transformed into Coconut Central with displays and booths from other government agencies and organisations, in keeping with the theme of the day, ‘Sustaining the Coconut Sector for the Present and Future Generations’.

This inaugural observation of World Coconut Day by the CIB will provide a platform for agro-processors, businesses and entrepreneurs to showcase their innovative coconut-based products, services, and technologies. This, while promoting sustainability within the sector by highlighting the importance of climate smart agricultural practices, pest and disease management and agro-processing.

Attention will also be paid to raising awareness among the general public on the versatility and nutritional benefits of coconuts, as well as the economic, social, cultural and historical significance of the plant. There will also be a focus on inspiring a more diversified demographic of prospective farmers and entrepreneurs to grow coconuts, including youths, women and disabled individuals.

INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCES

The expo promises an immersive experience that highlights the versatility and significance of coconuts, according to a press release from the CIB. It will feature a range of booths that offer a rich blend of educational and interactive experiences. These will include:

· Exposure to coconut-based products from agro-processors and traditional coconut products such as coconut oil, ice-cream, and chocolate.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

· Kids interactive art sessions, creating a unique fusion of creativity and coconuts.

· Sensitisation on food safety standards for coconut-based products and other products.

· Incentives for farmers and manufacturers encouraging growth and development

· Exposure to climate-smart agriculture, pest and disease management, and research support from the Coconut Industry Board, among many others.

So whether you’re a farmer, consumer, business-owner or simply a coconut enthusiast, the CIB wants you to come out and celebrate with them. Follow the event on social media using the hashtag #WorldCoconutDayJA and share your coconut stories, recipes, and experiences, as the CIB honours the legacy of the coconut and explores its boundless potential to sustain lives and livelihoods for a brighter and more sustainable future.