Public transport operators urged to make safety a fundamental obligation

Public transport operators are being urged to make safety a “fundamental obligation” to their customers and strive to deliver high-quality service.

Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport Daryl Vaz said ensuring safety on the roads will protect the lives of individuals using the operators’ services.

“Safety is a multifaceted endeavour, and involves rigorous training for drivers, adherence to the Road Traffic Act and Regulations, regular maintenance of your vehicles and, most importantly, being responsible for your safety and that of other road-users,” Vaz said.

He was speaking during the first in a series of Finance and Safety Workshops organised by the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS) on Thursday at the Jamaica Automobile Association (JAA)in St. Andrew.

Vaz said with the 2023/24 academic year slated to start within the next few days, drivers need to take greater care on the roadways, while urging them to “obey the rules of the road, and drive within the speed limit”.

He underscored that the government, through the Island Traffic Authority (ITA), Transport Authority (TA), and police, is doing its part to achieve a safe-road environment, adding that the operators should regard the effort as a “shared value” for the nation.

In endorsing the workshops, Vaz said financial literacy is important for the transport industry to be viable.

He noted that it is not “feasible to be working, and sowing the seed without long-term sustainability”, adding that the operators should carefully monitor expenses and embrace change.

“You can drive down costs without compromising the quality of service, and the financial segment of this workshop will empower you with the knowledge to operate a gainful business. I urge operators to learn as much as you can and make financial decisions for continuous improvement of your services,” Minister Vaz said.

The workshops are being staged in association with the JAA and aim to increase transport operators’ awareness about the importance of financial management, basic standards and discipline among drivers, and safety in the sector.