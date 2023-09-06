United Way of Jamaica to disburse $3.5m to community groups

The United Way of Jamaica (UWJ) recently hosted a signing ceremony for its 2023 grant cycle under the UWJ Grant Funding Programme at the Planning Institute of Jamaica in Kingston.

The 2023 grant cycle saw over 23 applications submitted by local non-profit organisations, and following a rigorous evaluation process, the UWJ has announced the selection of seven deserving grantees. Among them are impactful initiatives from the Cockpit Citizens’ Association, Freedom Skate Park Foundation, Girls to Women Development Foundation Limited, Jamaica Association for the Deaf, Janet Richards Foundation, The Phoenix Girls Foundation, and the Seville Farmers Benevolent Society. A release to the media commended the groups as having all ‘demonstrated their dedication to making a lasting difference in the lives of vulnerable Jamaican citizens’.

Collectively, the UWJ will be disbursing a total of $3.5 million as part of this grant cycle. Each grantee is set to receive up to $500,000, a testament to the organisation’s commitment to empowering projects that address critical community needs, particularly in the areas of education, health and income generation.

REMARKABLE EFFORTS

Taneshia Stony Dryden, chief executive officer of the United Way of Jamaica, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response to the call for proposals. “We are truly humbled by the remarkable efforts of organisations dedicated to transforming lives and fostering positive change within our beloved nation. The projects we are supporting this year are a reflection of the United Way of Jamaica’s ongoing commitment to creating a brighter and more inclusive future for all.”

This was echoed by Custos Rotulorum Ian Forbes, JP, in his congratulations to the grantees. Forbes, who is also the chairperson for UWJ’s Projects and Programmes Subcommittee, thanked the organisations for their continued dedication, and their contribution to nation-building as they continue to transform lives across Jamaica.