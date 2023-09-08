No third party contracted to provide online immigration/passage declaration form

The Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) is advising all travellers to Jamaica that no third-party entity or agent has been contracted to provide the online immigration/passenger declaration form.

Effective September 1, all passengers coming to Jamaica are required to complete the online version of the form, replacing the previous paper document.

Persons can access the form at www.enterjamaica.com. The cost to use the facility is FREE. The agency has received reports that other sites have been created and are charging people to complete the form.

PICA is reminding the public that the official Government of Jamaica Website to fill out the online immigration/passenger declaration form is www.enterjamaica.com and that the agency is not in any arrangement or agreement with any agent or third party to provide the service.

PICA said its immigration assistants will be on hand at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston and Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay to help passengers who have challenges filling out the forms.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The agency is also receiving assistance from the airport operators to provide additional support for arriving passengers.