Purity offering healthful baked options

CONSOLIDATED BAKERIES is on a mission to provide a range of healthful baked options for consumers, even while catering to those with a sweet tooth, and the recent Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show was the ideal venue to showcase their products, marketed under their Purity and Miss Birdie brands.

Marketing Manager Louise-Ann Douglas was only too delighted to boast that under the Purity brand, they serve up Pure Wholesome Goodness as their tagline states, to the extent that they have achieved international recognition.

“Our 100 per cent whole wheat is the only bread in Jamaica that has been certified by the International Whole Grain Council and we are very proud of that. We do a 100 per cent whole wheat bread which has a lighter, more fulfilling taste because we do an unbleached flour which makes it much healthier. So we have zero trans fats, zero cholesterol,” she explained.

“It’s more of a lifestyle bread and also for persons who have special dietary needs, or who just want to live a healthy lifestyle, gym people who just have that whole consciousness about health. So that’s our Purity brand, which also has some buns as well.”

She then turned to Miss Birdie, which offers more of a sweet treat – coconut bread, coconut rolls, rock bun and crackers.

“Our Miss Birdie crackers cannot stay on the shelf. People tell me they buy them in packs of six and our rock bun is a sop seller along with our raisin brand bread. We use little to no preservatives, so we are absolutely natural and wholesome. Actually, our cinnamon raisin loaf is our newest innovation with that cinnamon taste that is not too heavy, not too overpowering but just right.”

In fact, Douglas was quite pleased to share that Opposition Leader Mark Golding and Custos Rotulorum of Clarendon William Shagoury sampled the cinnamon raisin loaf and were impressed by its enticing taste.

Denbigh was truly an enjoyable experience for the Consolidated Bakeries team, with all its products well received, according to Douglas.