Expert: Policies needed to address harmful forever chemicals detected in local fast food packaging

They are called Per- and Polyfluorinated Substances (PFAS), commonly known as ‘forever chemicals’ – a group of highly toxic non-degradable man-made elements that can cause serious health problems over time.

They are found in just about everything: nonstick cookware, grease-resistant food packaging, certain protective clothing, stain-resistant furniture, toilet paper, cleaning products, motor vehicles, personal care products and cosmetics.

A recent study that has found traces of the forever chemicals in local fast food packaging is now cause for concern, noted Jamaica’s poison control expert.

Most notorious of these forever chemicals is Teflon, which, as with other PFAS substances, has been linked to testicular, kidney, liver, and pancreatic cancer; reproductive problems, weakened childhood immunity, low birth weight, and increased cholesterol, among other ailments.

PFAS chemicals also accumulate and affect the biological makeup of the human body, especially in women where there is mother-to-child transmission across the umbilical cord.

JAMAICA LAGGING BEHIND

But while the international community has taken steps in recent years to address the issue, developing states like Jamaica are still lagging behind, according to the Caribbean Poison Information Network (CARPIN).

CARPIN, as part of the International Pollution Elimination Network (IPEN) global food testing project, recently tested for PFAS chemicals in microwavable popcorn, as well as wrapping paper and containers from three popular local fast-food chains.

The wrappings were from chicken, fish, and beef sandwiches, and teas and soda containers. The results showed levels of PFAS, albeit low, in all items. There is no safe range for PFAS in food products.

“A reading of 290 means that there are traces of PFAS found; however, the reading is low,” explained Sherika Whitelocke-Ballingsingh, public health inspector and head of CARPIN. “But this should still not be ignored as testing from other countries is showing high levels from the same entities.”

The PFAS could be caused by, but not limited to, cross-contamination from water, detergent, and components of the material used for the packaging and manufacturing process.

“The recommendation is for it not to be present at all,” read a letter sent by CARPIN to the fast food entities involved in the probe.

“The expectation is that the organisations will commit to preventing future exposure through policies and consistent testing of their product packaging for monitoring purposes,” explained Ballingsingh, pointing to studies overseas that speak to a significant impact on human health after PFAS consumption.

“We believe consumers have a right to know about the chemicals in food packaging,” said CARPIN’s head, adding that there is a pending meeting with representatives of the fast food outlets, who have been receptive.

A LONG FIGHT

Earlier this year, news out of the United States revealed that toxic forever chemicals have been found in toilet papers across the world and that flushed paper which ultimately ends up in sewage treatment plants could be the source of PFAS water pollution.

That study checked 21 major toilet paper brands in North America, Western Europe, Africa, Central America, and South America, but did not consider the health implications of people using contaminated toilet paper. It noted, however, that brands that used recycled paper had just as much PFAS as those that did not.

Additionally, at least 45 per cent of the tap water in the United States is estimated to have one or more types of PFAS chemicals; and there are more than 12,000 types of PFAS, not all of which can be detected by current tests, a study by the United States Geological Survey noted in June.

Other studies have suggested that nearly all Americans, including newborns, have PFAS in their blood, and more than 200 million people may be drinking PFAS-tainted water.

Last week, Ballingsigh admitted that the fight against forever chemicals in the Caribbean is a long and varied one, but noted that one of the most suitable places to start is to address contamination within the food industry.

She hopes the government, not only fast food entities, will take greater steps to address issues in this sector, and from there other sectors will follow suit.

“The aim of all of this is not to publicly criticise anyone, but to compel companies to disclose what it is that is in their package, but more importantly. to commit that it would use PFAS-free packaging items publicly which can give accountability to consumers,” she shared with The Sunday Gleaner.

ISLAND GRILL PUSHING FOR GREEN, CLEAN PACKAGING

So far, at least one fast food restaurant, Island Grill, has committed to pushing green, clean packaging since the start of the year. According to newly appointed CEO Tania Waldron-Gooden, it’s one of the company’s main priorities.

“Island Grill has been working to combat this problem in the public’s interest since 2019. All of our InnoPak packaging is free from forever chemicals, and with global concerns rising about these chemicals, we are continuing our efforts to ensure that the safety of our customers is our number one priority,” Waldron-Gooden told The Sunday Gleaner.

“In today’s world, there are so many harmful chemicals found in food packaging, and many of those chemicals are ending up in the human body. If we don’t know what these chemicals are, then we don’t know their dangers,” she continued.

FACTS ABOUT FOREVER CHEMICALS

• Hundreds of everyday products are made with highly toxic fluorinated chemicals called PFAS. They are incredibly persistent and build up in the human body and never break down in the environment.

• Very small doses of these forever chemicals have been linked to cancer, reproductive and immune system harm, low birth weight, endocrine disruption, increased cholesterol, and weight gain in children.

• PFAS chemicals are widely used to coat paper and cardboard wrappers for fast food and bakery goods, and the chemicals lurk in some stain-resistant furniture.

• PFAS are also found in personal care products and cosmetics, including toilet paper, and clothing labelled stain or water-repellent.

• Levels of PFAS in Jamaican fast food restaurants food wrappings are relatively low compared to other regions where there is a franchise.