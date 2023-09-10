Bartlett: Jamaica’s tourism records strongest summer with US$1.5 billion in earnings

Jamaica’s tourism sector recorded its strongest summer performance with over US$1.5 billion (J$232 billion) earned from more than one million visitors, noted Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett.

“I’m very pleased that this has been the strongest summer, as over the period we welcomed a little over 800,000 in stopover arrivals and 230,000 cruise passengers to earn US$1.5 billion,” he said.

He added that the data put Jamaica “on a path that at the end of August we are at 2.7 million visitors overall and we have earned over US$2.9 billion, a 16.2 per cent increase over 2022”.

“This is the best summer, not just post-COVID, but for Jamaica’s tourism performance,” he said while speaking at the launch of the Jamaica Product Exchange (JAPEX) at the Courtleigh Hotel in St Andrew last week.

In April, Bartlett told Parliament it was estimated that Jamaica welcomed 1.18 million visitors, with earnings of US$1.15 billion, for the period January to March 2023.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

COVID-19 pandemic

Jamaica welcomed 3.3 million visitors and earned an estimated US$3.7 billion in 2022, and projections for 2024 are for US$4.1 billion in earnings. Jamaica earned US$3.64 billion in 2019, the year before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jamaica retains about 40 cents from every US dollar earned in tourism.

Tourism is Jamaica’s largest generator of foreign exchange and a major contributor to the GDP and employment.

The upcoming JAPEX event will be held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre from September 11-13.

Part of the activities will include the Jamaica Tourist Board’s Hosted New Buyer programme that is expected to secure participation from several key new airline and wholesale partners and create inbound travel traffic, as well as create partnership opportunities from Eastern Europe, India and Latin America.

“This is in alignment with our strategic efforts to tap into new markets to attract more visitors and increase our earnings. These new markets also represent huge tourism potential in terms of jobs and investment. With over 200 delegates which include buyers and suppliers, 20 countries and strong international media representation this year, JAPEX signals renewed hope and optimism for new business and positive exposure,” said Minister Bartlett.

Since its inception in 1990, JAPEX has been dubbed the single most important business generator for Jamaica’s tourism industry.

With two days of pre-scheduled appointments, wholesalers, tour operators and travel agents meet with close to 200 of Jamaica’s leading tourism suppliers to conduct business negotiations.