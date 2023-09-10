St Ann man reportedly electrocuted while removing tree branches

The police are reporting that a 57-year-old man was electrocuted while cutting branches from a tree in Runaway Bay in St Ann on Saturday.

Dead is Neville Murray, a 57-year-old groundsman from Coxheath in Runaway Bay.

Reports are that about 10:30 a.m., Murray was carrying out work to de-limb a section of a breadfruit tree along the Coxheath Main Road.

The branches were reportedly entangled with power lines.

One of the tree limbs reportedly fell on the wires and Murray fell to the ground.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He was rushed to the St Ann's Bay Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.