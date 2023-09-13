Jamaican-owned company in major 3D groundbreaking development

JAMAICAN BUSINESSMAN Loyal Haylett, CEO of IQH3D, a world-leading 3D company, has announced the groundbreaking development of a 3D monitor for medical, engineering, design, and gaming. Already on the market with several 3D products, including...

JAMAICAN BUSINESSMAN Loyal Haylett, CEO of IQH3D, a world-leading 3D company, has announced the groundbreaking development of a 3D monitor for medical, engineering, design, and gaming.

Already on the market with several 3D products, including android tablets, smartphones, holographic picture frames, multi-view and single-view monitors, and video walls, IQH3D has now introduced the first high-performance 4K 15.6” 3D lenticular screen with artificial-intelligence-driven optical eye-tracking capabilities, and an embedded dedicated FPGA board for better 3D image quality and faster visual response.

In making the announcement, IQH3D quoted Cristian Luciano, vice president, research and development and digital surgery at Surgalign Spine Technologies who commented on the new 3D monitor.

According to Luciano, “We have successfully incorporated the new autostereoscopic 3D lenticular display from IQH3D into our novel artificial intelligence and augmented reality surgical navigation system. Thanks to their highly accurate AI-based optical eye-tracking capabilities, combined with their unique highly efficient real-time image processing power, we have obtained an outstanding performance of our 3D glasses-free Holo Portal navigation system. Highly recommended!”

Jamaica-born Haylett founded IQ-Haylett, (trading as IQH3D) in Florida in 2015, as one of several business entities he has been involved with, which includes a bakery business in New Jersey and I entertainment, where he was manager to reggae star Half Pint for many years. Technology, however, has always been his first love.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“The advanced eye tracking algorithm permits instant 3D focus by the user for better viewing and is an excellent development,” Haylett pointed out.

He said the glasses-free 3D monitor ranges in size from 15.6 inches to 32 inches and is specifically designed for medical, gaming, and design applications.

“The novel autostereoscopic display integrates an embedded eye-tracking camera with an Android board running sophisticated neural network algorithms. This accurately determines the 3D locations of the observer’s eyes in front of the display for computing the proper 3D perspective of each eye,” he added.

For medical applications, the IQH3D glasses-free 3D monitor can be integrated with any 4K 3D camera system to be used with endoscopy and minimally invasive surgeries such as laparoscopy.

“This monitor is an evolutionary leap forward in imaging with higher performance and more realistic 3D image depth than existing systems,” said David Ross, chief operating officer, IQH3D.

Some of the medical applications include surgical navigation systems, visualisation of virtual surgical models, endoscopy/laparoscopy camera image display, oral surgical systems, ophthalmology surgical systems, and medical education platforms.

The monitor is also great for gaming, Metaverse 3D modelling and design platforms as well as film and special effects animation.

The monitor is agnostic to the application or camera system, requiring a simple 4K side-by-side 3D input. Some of the 3D modelling and gaming applications include Unity/Unreal, CAD, CADD, stereoscopic art and NFTs, and live image display from any 3D camera system.

The company says a simple but extremely powerful software development kit for OpenGL and OpenXR programming environments, as well as Unity and Unreal Engine game platforms, will be provided for AR/VR/MR software developers to facilitate system integration.