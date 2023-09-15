Latin American & Caribbean Counsel Association launched

MIAMI, FL:

The Latin American & Caribbean Counsel Association (LA&CCA), formerly known as the Association of Caribbean Corporate Counsel, announced its official launch on Tuesday, September 12. This reiteration and expansion of the organisation signify a more focused and comprehensive initiative to uplift corporate legal services and champion professional growth in both Latin America and the Caribbean regions.

LA&CCA is intended to serve as a dynamic catalyst for change within the corporate legal community of Latin America and the Caribbean. The objectives are clear: to uplift the profile of corporate counsels, drive consequential legal reforms, and advocate regional business interests. A core focus for LA&CCA will be to deliver high-quality education, create valuable networking opportunities, and conduct firm advocacy for its members, a media release notes.

President & CEO, Shelly-Ann Mohammed, comments: “For the region, this initiative represents a journey towards creating more just and equitable societies, where the rule of law is enhanced, economic imbalances are confronted, and the protection of human rights is prioritised. For lawyers, it offers a unique opportunity to lead impactful change, leverage their legal proficiency for broader social benefits, and contribute substantially to the region’s march towards a promising future. This endeavour personifies the possibility of a vibrant synergy between legal professionals and the communities they cater to, cultivating a tradition of sustainable development and enduring societal transformation.”

The release outlined further: The establishment of LA&CCA is more than an organisational foundation; it signifies the creation of a resource-rich platform that offers valuable knowledge, extensive networking opportunities, and a supportive community.

It reflects a steadfast commitment to clearly defined goals and an inclusive invitation for participation. Persons are invited to visit the website la-cca.org. for further details about LA&CCA and membership application.