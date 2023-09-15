Manchester man accused of killing septuagenarian remanded

Sean Ricardo Goulbourne, a Manchester man who allegedly shot and killed a senior citizen, was again remanded and is to reappear in the St Catherine Parish Court on September 26.

Goulbourne is charged in connection to the death of Errol Greene, 72, of Christian Gardens, Portmore, St Catherine.

The charges against Goulbourne are murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition.

When the case was mentioned on Tuesday, the clerk of court said the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions would be intervening to have the matter transferred to the High Court.

Senior Parish Court Judge Desiree Alleyne then ordered that the accused be remanded until the matter is again mentioned.

It is alleged that about 2 p.m., on August 7, Greene was seated on his veranda when he was approached by Goulbourne who brandished a handgun and shot him in the head and upper body.

Goulbourne then escaped in a waiting motor car.

The injured septuagenarian was assisted to the Spanish Town Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

An investigation was launched and Goulbourne was arrested and subsequently charged.

- Rasbert Turner

