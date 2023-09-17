No Jamaican republic without CCJ, says Golding

People's National Party President Mark Golding has signalled to the Holness administration that his side will not support the removal of the British monarch as head of state without the simultaneous removal of the UK Privy Council as Jamaica's final court.

Golding's position is a potentially fatal blow to the first stage of the Government's constitutional reform efforts, as the administration says it is intent on focusing on making Jamaica a republic by de-linking with the monarchy.

"We in the PNP have no interest in moving to a republic while retaining the King's Privy Council in London as Jamaica's final court. Time come for full decolonisation," he said.

Golding continued: "Jamaicans need a final court where they don't need a visa to go there, and where the costs are not way out of their reach. Time come for a Jamaican head of state and the Caribbean Court of Justice as our final court. We will support both moving forward together. We have no interest in one without the other."

The PNP has consistently voiced support for the CCJ to become Jamaica's final court, but the ruling Jamaica Labour Party has indicated that its position is still being decided on.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Meanwhile, Golding has repeated his call for Jamaica to legislate the impeachment of public officials. He has tabled an impeachment bill in the House of Representatives.

He also wants Jamaica to introduce a recall mechanism for "non-performing" elected representatives.

The return of opposition members to chairing most parliamentary committees was also top of his speech.

"When Andrew Holness reversed the convention after the 2020 election, it was a retrograde step," he said.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.