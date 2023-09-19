Juror's absence stalls murder case against ‘Beachy Stout’

The trial of Portland businessman Everton 'Beachy Stout' McDonald for the murder of his second wife has stalled after one of the jurors failed to turn up this morning.

Presiding judge, Justice Chester Stamp, after summoning the six other jurors informed them of the situation while reminding them that the trial is unable to proceed if one of them is absent.

However, the foreman indicated that he did not think the missing juror would be showing up.

The matter was adjourned until tomorrow.

Earlier the judge told the court that efforts are being made to contact the juror to find out when he will be present.

In the meantime, the judge advised that the authorities be alerted to use whatever means to locate him.

The judge said consideration will have to be made about whether to discharge him.

He added that the registrar had advised him that the juror had written a letter asking to be excused, but his request was not granted.

McDonald and his co-accused, Oscar Barnes, are being tried for the July 2020 murder of McDonald's wife Tonia.

McDonald is represented by attorneys Earl Hamilton, Courtney Rowe, Christopher Townsend and John Jacobs.

Barnes is being represented by attorney Ernest Davis.

McDonald is also charged with the 2009 murder of his first wife Merlene.

He's to be tried alone for that matter in January 2024.

Investigators reopened that case in 2020 following the murder of Tonia.

- Tanesha Mundle

