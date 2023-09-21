Corporate Hands | D&G Foundation-funded literacy programme reaping big rewards at Seaview Gardens Primary School

Seaview Gardens Primary School is receiving well-deserved recognition for its exceptional progress in literacy. Thanks to a Desnoes & Geddes Foundation-funded literacy programme that was launched in 2022, many students who were previously lagging behind by two to three years have shown remarkable strides in reading. Today, these students are performing at or even above their grade level. The programme’s success was celebrated on Friday, September 8 for World Literacy Day. After a morning filled with exciting celebrations, D&G Foundation accountant Dennis Beckford (right) joins Seaview Gardens literacy teachers and three of the programme’s top-performing students for a photo op. From left: Suiaya Salmon, grades one to three literacy teacher; Krishon Whyte, grade-five student; Mikhail Spencer, grade-two student; Javier Samuel, grade-five student; Christine Lennon, grades four to six literacy teacher; and Dennis Beckford.