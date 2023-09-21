NERHA probing viral brawl at St Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital

The North-East Regional Health Authority (NERHA) says a probe has been launched to ascertain the circumstances surrounding a brawl at the St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital in St Ann involving security guards, visitors, and a staff member.

The incident, which occurred on the afternoon of Sunday, September 17, has gone viral on social media platforms.

“We are committed to a thorough and impartial investigation that will provide a clear understanding of the incident,” the regional authority said in a statement today.

“We anticipate that the findings from the investigation will yield further details and insights into the matter and are committed to transparency throughout the investigation process,” it added.

While the probe is being done, the regional authority says it is committed to implementing measures to prevent incidents of this nature in the future, which includes additional training for staff and enhancing security protocols.

Further, it says counselling and support services are being made available to staff members, patients, visitors and other stakeholders who may have been affected emotionally or physically.

“The health, safety, and well-being of our staff, patients, and critical stakeholders at our health facilities remain our primary concern.”

