Video footage in Sagicor fraud case to be handed over to defence

The long-awaited video footage which was being sought by former Sagicor executive Alysia Moulton White's lawyer to determine who deposited funds totalling $661,000 into her account has been received by the prosecution and is to be shared with her defence team.

Moulton White, the former vice-president of group marketing at Sagicor; her sister, Tricia Moulton, the bank's former Liguanea branch manager; Malika McLeod, a personal banker; and Tishan Samuels, a client care officer, are facing fraud charges in connection with a suspected $65-million racket uncovered at the bank's Liguanea branch last October.

The funds were allegedly swindled from the accounts of clients between August and October 2022.

The women are accused of conspiring to defraud the US foreign currency accounts of about six Sagicor customers.

Among the charges are conspiracy to defraud, larceny as a servant, breaches of the Cybercrimes Act, and making unauthorised withdrawals from customers' accounts.

Moulton White's attorney Matthew Hyatt had requested the footage of the deposits captured on video on September 21 and 30 of 2022.

He had also requested recordings of a Team's Meeting on September 30, 2022.

When the matter was called up in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court today, he reminded the court about his request and was subsequently informed that the footage has now been received.

And King's Counsel Peter Champagnie, who is representing McLeod, told the court that no disclosure has been made despite a May 25 order.

But, attorney-at-law Anne-Marie Fuertado-Richards, who will be prosecuting the matter on behalf of Sagicor, indicated that she has seen evidence of disclosure but could not account for why the video material was not handed over to the defence.

Senior Parish Judge Lori-Anne Cole-Montaque subsequently ruled that partial disclosure be made.

It was also decided that a plea and case management hearing will be held on November 21.

Bail was also extended for the accused.

In addition to Hyatt, Moulton White is also being presented by attorneys-at-law Bert Samuels and Bianca Samuels.

Attorney-at-law Valerie Neita Robertson appeared for Tricia Moulton, while attorney-at-law Rita Allen-Brown is representing Samuels.

- Tanesha Mundle

