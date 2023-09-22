Labour Ministry to host job fair

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is to host a two-day job fair at its North Street Office in downtown Kingston.

The fair will be held on Thursday, September 27 and Friday, September 28 between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Companies representing the transport, hotel, business process outsourcing (BPO), retail, fast food, security, manufacturing, and financial sectors will be on hand to conduct interviews and hire workers in various fields.

Director of the Electronic Labour Exchange at the Ministry, Lyndon Ford, told JIS News in an interview that the Ministry stands ready to assist any employer who is seeking to recruit skilled workers.

“We are encouraging employers to also utilise our Labour Market Information System website (lmis.gov.jm) in terms of posting job opportunities. It is a viable medium to showcase the vacancies that are available in their organisation,” Ford said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He is urging persons seeking employment to visit lmis.gov.jm and create a jobseeker account and upload their résumé to register; or send résumé to customerservice@lmis.gov.jm.

He also pointed out that individuals should take with them two hard copies of their résumé on the day, along with proof of qualifications, two references, National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and Tax Registration Number (TRN) cards and two passport-size photographs.

Some of the individuals these organisations are looking to recruit are accountants, human resource administrators, cashiers, audit managers, restaurant cooks, clerical officers, store managers, warehouse officers, drivers, armed and unarmed security officers, baristas, auto mechanics, toll collectors, room attendants, and customer service representatives.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.