Lawmaker wants designated offices for MPs

Member of Parliament for St Catherine South Eastern Robert Miller is calling for a policy that would see the designation of an office in each constituency to be used by the sitting parliamentary representative.

Miller, who was speaking during a town hall meeting with members of the joint select committee considering job descriptions, codes of conduct and performance standards for parliamentarians on Sunday, said the budget allocated to operate constituency offices is inadequate.

That figure is approximately $250,000.

“We would want a conversation in Jamaica to move in the direction where we have a set building for the member of parliament,” said Miller.

He said that the majority of money allocated is used to pay rent.

Miller said if the Government owns the building, MPs are certain of a place for them.

“My constituency office, I rent it. It's not painted in any green because over the years, constituency offices are painted in the colour that represents the MP's political party and it isolates some people from going there. So, I put my office in neutral colours. It's for everyone,” said Miller.

“If we can have an office to say, 'listen, this is the office of the member of parliament, whether PNP, any P or JLP, this is the office. It will assist greatly,” he added.

- Kimone Francis

