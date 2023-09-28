Civics being taught in 584 schools

There are 584 schools in Jamaica that are offering Civics with a fully developed curriculum, Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams, has informed.

Speaking at Wednesday's a post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, Williams noted that of the total, 479 are primary schools and 105 are secondary schools.

Altogether, this is approximately half of all the schools in Jamaica.

The Civics curriculum for various grades was launched on December 13, 2022.

Prior to the launch, only 93 schools had offered Civics.

“As we move more into this new school year, we are expecting additional schools to come on board, and by the time we end this school year we are expecting that all of our primary and secondary schools will have civics in schools,” the education minister said.

According to Williams, there are three levels to the Civics in school programme.

For grades one to three, there's an 'Awakening of Awareness'; for grades four to six, there's an 'Awakening of Social Consciousness'; and for grades seven to nine, an 'Awakening of Social Responsibility'.

Noting further that Vision 2030 outlines a National Development Plan for a secure and prosperous future for Jamaica, the Minister pointed out that the realisation of this Vision is dependent on a particular kind of Jamaican.

“A Jamaican who is confident and productive, a Jamaican who is a successful lifelong learner, a Jamaican who is deeply rooted in the Jamaican culture, a Jamaican who understands his or her rights and responsibilities as a Jamaican citizen, and a Jamaican who understands him or herself as an individual and as a member of a group endowed with God-given abilities,” Williams detailed.

