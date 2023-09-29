Schoolboy in B.B. Coke High assault incident in police custody

The male student of B.B. Coke High School in St Elizabeth who is accused of knocking a schoolmate unconscious for stepping on his shoes has been taken into custody and is being processed by the police.

Parish commander acting Superintendent Coleridge Minto says the boy was taken to the Junction Police Station by his mother today.

Minto says further details will be communicated later on.

It's alleged that sometime after 2 p.m. yesterday, the boys were among a group of students collecting their cell phones at a security post on the school compound when the incident happened.

It's reported that a grade eight student accidentally stepped on the accused boy's shoes.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The senior schoolboy allegedly got upset and hit the student in his face, causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness.

Other students reportedly intervened and the injured boy was later transported to the Mandeville Regional Hospital in Manchester.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.