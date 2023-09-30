5 receive Marubeni/UWIDEF scholarship

Japanese industrial conglomerate Marubeni Corporation, in collaboration with The University of the West Indies (UWI) Development and Endowment Fund, has awarded five scholarships to students enrolled in the Faculty of Engineering at The UWI, Mona.

The total value of the funding for the scholarships is valued at US$20,000. The scholarship recipients are Rochelle Stephen, Daniel McGregor, Brianna Smith, Martin McDonald and Dwight Simpson.

Stephen achieved the highest scores among the scholarship recipients during the selection process. She is from Treasure Beach in St Elizabeth and a deep interest in the physical and social environment. She aims to become an electrical power engineer and entrepreneur. Meanwhile, McGregor, another recipient, aspires to do graduate work in renewable energy systems.

Smith has a desire to empower women to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields. Her twin passions of engineering and education may see her return to the classroom as a lecturer after completing her studies, as she believes education represents the key to empowering women and thus securing Jamaica’s development.

McDonald views himself as a problem solver, who is eager to put his prowess in that area to work for Jamaica. While Simpson is a member of the Engineering Honour Society. He intends to parlay his studies into a career with a leading engineering firm or as an independent contractor.

Mohamed Majeed, managing director, Caribbean operations, Marubeni Power International, said the aim of the scholarship is to support students pursuing their studies in the field of electrical engineering, as this is an important aspect of the work of Marubeni Power International, Inc.

“The presence of Marubeni in the Jamaican market is in part an outgrowth of the relationship between Jamaica and Japan, a very important relationship. Marubeni is committed to playing our role in strengthening the ties between the two countries, as well as supporting worthy initiatives in several development areas, one of those being education,” Majeed said.

According to Majeed, they not only strive to improve the quality of lives by improving the quality and cost of electricity but also seek to help the greater public through their philanthropic efforts.

“Whether we are helping to feed the underprivileged in the hills of Portland, or building an Innovation Lab for young kids, or donating tablets during COVID, Marubeni continues to assist the people of Jamaica in moving forward,” Majeed said.

Marubeni’s businesses span the globe and their group assets are located in over 68 countries. Their presence not only represents profitable ventures but also aims to enhance the quality of the lives of the local citizens.

Commending the recipients, Majeed said that through their own commitment and application, they will each take their rightful place as problem solvers and creative thinkers of the future.

“We commend your accomplishments thus far and anticipate the impact you will undoubtedly have as you progress both academically and, in your future careers,” Majeed said.

keisha.hill@gleanerjm.com