51 receive medals of honour from GG

Fifty-one outstanding Jamaican stalwarts, both alive and some deceased, were awarded last Thursday by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen with various medals of honour for significant contributions made to change and the betterment of the country during their lives.

The Governor General’s Medal of Honour Ceremony was held at King’s House in St Andrew.

Among the awardees was the late Oliver Clarke, former chairman of the RJRGLEANER Communications Group.

Sir Patrick said the event was a celebration for the remarkable dedication and unwavering commitment of a group of individuals who have been pillars in so many profound ways, and have become an indelible part of Jamaica’s story, journey, and success.

“It is often said that the strength of an organisation lies not in its structures but in its people. As we recognise those receiving medals today, we are not only acknowledging years of service, but years of trust, perseverance, and commitment to a cause,” the governor general said.

“Your dedication to our Social Outreach Programmes has enabled us to touch countless lives meaningfully, reaffirming our organisation’s role in the community.

The contributions you have made to the physical development of King’s House have not only enhanced the aesthetic beauty of this National landmark, but have continually improved our capabilities and resources. Moreover, your attention to preserving our buildings and grounds ensures that our legacy, history, and pride are preserved for future generations,” he said.

Sir Patrick continued to state that the medals given, though significant, are but small tokens of Jamaica’s immense appreciation for their service.

“They symbolise our gratitude for the immeasurable impact each one of you has had on this institution for the late nights and long hours you spent to ensure that we achieved our mission; the times you went above and beyond the call of duty; the efforts you made to reshape your budgets to include King’s House; the ideas that you brought to life; the policies you shaped to make the organisation operate smoothly; and, the challenges you turned into opportunities,” Sir Patrick said.

“These efforts have caused the organisation to grow and operate more efficiently. Today is a testament to the fact that faithful service does not go unnoticed!

“Let us remember that our buildings will age, grounds will fade away, and policies will change, but the legacy of an individual's service remains eternal,” he added.

Sir Patrick hopes the work of the awardees will bring hope and inspiration to the current generation to take charge and make outstanding contributions as well.

“To my fellow Jamaicans, there is always scope for your support and cooperation at King's House, even though most of our work is not conducted in the public domain,” he said.

This year’s awardees and the categories of awards are:

FORMER & CURRENT PRIVY COUNCILLORS

1. Hon. Dr. Eileen BOXILL, CD, KC

2. Hon. Mr. Justice Paul HARRISON, OJ –(Posthumous)

3. Hon. Mr. Geoffrey MADDEN, CD, LVO, JP

4. Hon. Mrs. Justice (Ret’d) Zaila McCALLA, OJ

5. Hon. Mrs. Shirley MILLER, OJ, CD, KC

6. Ambassador the Hon. David MUIRHEAD, OJ (Posthumous)

7. Hon. Mr. Douglas ORANE, CD

8. Hon. Mr. Justice (Ret’d) Ferdinand SMITH, CD

CONSULAR CORPS

1. Mrs. Thalia LYN, OD

2. Mr. William TAVARES-FINSON

ORATORS

1. Miss Erica ALLEN, OD

2. Miss Fae ELLINGTON, CD

BENEFACTORS

1. Professor Everard BARTON, OD

2. Mr. Bruce BOWEN

3. Mr. Christopher ISSA, CD

4. Mr. Dennis MORGAN, OD

5. Mr. Dennis VALDEZ

PROTOCOL

1. Col. Merrick NEEDHAM, CD, MVO, Protocol Consultant/Advisor – (Posthumous)

SOCIAL PROGRAMME CONTRIBUTORS

1. WO1 Albert HIRD

2. Pastor Jermaine JOHNSON

3. Miss Carole REID

MEDIA PRODUCTION

1. Mr. Seaton RICHARDS, BH(M)

LANDSCAPE DEVELOPMENT

1. Mr. Guy SYMES

LITERARY EXCELLENCE

1. Mrs. Jackie RANSTON

MEMBERS OF THE ADVISORY BOARD – (THE GOVERNOR-GENERAL’S PROGRAMME FOR EXCELLENCE)

1. Hon. Michael FENNELL, OJ

2. Hon. Earl JARRETT, OJ

3. Mr. Stephen PRICE, JP

4. Mr. Christopher BARNES (Former Member)

THE GOVERNOR-GENERAL’s JAMAICA TRUST

1. Mr. Courtney CAMPBELL, JP

2. Miss Minna ISRAEL

3. Mr. Ian KELLY, CD

4. The Hon. Kenneth BENJAMIN, OJ, CD

FORMER & CURRENT NATIONAL COORDINATORS (THE GGPE)

1. Mr. Hugh MORRIS, CD

2. Miss Sonja SIMMS, JP

3. Major (Ret’d) Effiom WHYTE, JP

4. Mr. Abraham SIMMONDS

CONTRIBUTORS – (THE GGPE)

1. Hon. Oliver CLARKE, OJ - Posthumous

2. Dr. Janet DYER, JP

3. Miss Tishauna MULLINGS, JP

KING’S HOUSE FOUNDATION

1. Mr. Christopher BOVELL, CD

2. Hon. Lascelles CHIN, OJ – Posthumous

3. Mr. Cecil FOSTER

4. Hon. Phillip GORE, OJ

5. Mr. Gary HENDRICKSON (Presented to Mr. Craig Hendrickson, Son)

6. Mrs. Jianne LEGERE

7. Hon. Robert LEVY, OJ

8. Mr. Joseph A. MATALON, CD

9. Dr. Laura TANNA

SEGMENT 3 (24 persons)

FORMER AIDES-DE-CAMP TO THE GOVERNOR-GENERAL

1. Lt. Col. Garth ANDERSON, JP

2. Lieutenant (senior grade) Delando CORIAH – Posthumous

3. Major Dwayne HILL, JP

4. Lt. Col. Eldon MORGAN

5. Major Fenekie ROWE, JP

6. Major Yohan SIMPSON

7. Lt. Col Morton STEWART

FORMER GOVERNOR-GENERAL’s SECRETARIES

1. Mrs. Michelle GARVEY CLARKE

2. Mrs. Dionne TRACEY DANIEL, OD, JP

FORMER SPECIAL ADVISORS TO THE GOVERNOR-GENERAL

1. Dr. Simon CLARKE - Posthumous

2. Ambassador Evadne COYE, CD

3. Ambassador the Hon. Burchell WHITEMAN, OJ

CLOSE PROTECTION OFFICERS

1. Inspector Huntley BROWN

2. Sgt. Richard EVANS

3. Woman Sgt. Odette MCFARLANE THOMPSON

KINGS HOUSE STAFF WITH OVER 10 YEARS SERVICE

1. Mr. Ricky AUSTIN

2. Mr. Raphael BASSIERE

3. Mrs. Charmaine CAMPBELL

4. Miss Claudine CROSS

5. Mr. Lerone MORRISON

6. Miss Joy SCOTT

7. Mrs. Collette STERLING

8. Miss Yvonne VIDAL

9. Miss Melonie WILLIAMS