MAJ elects new officers

The Medical Association of Jamaica (MAJ), at its annual general meeting, held on September 24, installed its new officers who will serve for the next two years.

The new MAJ executive members are:

. President: Dr Leslie Meade, MBBS, DM (O&G), MPH-HM, FACOG

. President Elect: Professor Marvin Reid, MBBS PHD (Community Medicine) MCCFP

. Vice-President: Dr Mike Mills, DM, FACG, FRCP, FACP

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

. Honorary Secretary: Dr Pollyanna Howell Chang, BSc, MBBS, DM, MSc

. Assistant Secretary: Dr Kristen Little, MBBS

. Honorary Treasurer: Dr Colin Abel, MBBS, FRCS, FACS

. Assistant Treasurer: Dr Roger Carrington, MBBS

. Immediate Past President: Dr Brian James, BSc, MBBS, DA, FRCA

The MAJ is an umbrella organisation of medical doctors in Jamaica committed to the enhancement of the professional and personal development of its members, thereby enabling them to contribute optimally to the health and well-being of the society.

After independence, in 1965, the MAJ was formed to replace that body. As the umbrella organisation for all professional medical associations and societies in Jamaica it now represents over 2,000 members.

The new executive said it was committed to the engagement of its membership as well as tackling other pressing issues facing the medical community and the nation.