JUST IN: UN Security Council votes to send Kenya-led multinational force to Haiti to fight violent gangs

Associated Press (AP) — The UN Security Council just now voted to send a multinational force to Haiti led by Kenya to help combat violent gangs in the troubled Caribbean country.

The resolution drafted by the United States was approved with 13 votes in favor and two abstentions.

The resolution authorizes the force to deploy for one year, with a review after nine months. It would mark the first time a force is deployed to Haiti since a UN-approved mission nearly 20 years ago.

A deployment date has not been set, although US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently said a security mission to Haiti could deploy "in months”.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.