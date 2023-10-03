Ganja interest groups want regulations for cannabis edibles

Interest groups in the ganja industry are calling for the authorities to put in place regulations to deal with cannabis edibles arising from the hospitalisation of students of Ocho Rios Primary School in St Ann on Monday.

More than 60 students were rushed to hospital after eating sweets containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a major psychoactive component in marijuana.

The majority of them have since been released.

It is claimed an unfamiliar vendor turned up at the school gate on Monday morning selling what a regular vendor described as “gummy weed” packaged as Sour Belts, and marked as containing Delta-8 THC.

In a statement, the Ganja Growers and Producers Association of Jamaica and the Jamaica License Cannabis Producers say they continue to condemn the selling of cannabis edibles to minors.

The groups describe Monday's incident as unfortunate.

They stated that they are not distributors of these unlicensed products and no registered members were directly or indirectly associated.

They want the Cannabis Licensing Authority and the Ministry of Health and Wellness to speedily put in place regulations for edibles and packaging to prevent a reoccurrence of this situation.

The groups also want s increased public education on cannabis.

