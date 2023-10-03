‘Beachy Stout’ gave me gun and phones to throw away, witness testifies at murder trial

A former employee of Portland businessman Everton 'Beachy Stout' McDonald this morning testified that he was instructed by his ex-boss to get rid of an illegal gun and to destroy six cell phones shortly after the murder of the businessman's wife.

Two of the phones were purportedly McDonald's personal devices while one reportedly belonged to Denvalyn 'Bubbla' Minott, a contractor killer who has pleaded guilty to murder in connection with the killing of Tonia McDonald and was sentenced to 19 years and 10 months.

Minott had testified that Beachy Stout promised to pay him $3 million to murder his wife but that he subcontracted another man to do the killing.

The woman's partially burned body was found with her throat slashed in her car, which was set ablaze along a deserted road in Sherwood Forest in Portland on July 20, 2020.

Beachy Stout and his co-accused Oscar Barnes are currently on trial for the alleged murder of the 32-year-old businesswoman

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The witness, who described himself as McDonald's right-hand man, testified that in the week following his wife's murder Beachy Stout gave him a gun.

“... and say get rid a dis, mi nuh have nuh no need fi dis or something like dat," the witness recalled McDonald saying.

Asked what he did, the witness replied, "I put it in my knapsack and say 'wey mi fi throw it' and him say throw it over sea'."

He admitted that he complied with his ex-boss' order.

The witness also gave details about the phones that he destroyed following Tonia's murder.

Asked how many, he said, "I mash up two that he [McDonald] gave Bubbla and Bubbla's original phone, one yellow, one that he had for himself, and his black one that he always have, and one that he bought for the shop to use."

The witness told the court that he destroyed the first cell phone on the same night Tonia was murdered.

"Him just come downstairs the shop and just tek out di chip and say 'mash up dis'," the witness recalled.

The witness also remembered collecting two phones from Bubbla within two weeks after Tonia's murder and he destroyed them.

Before that, he said McDonald told him that Bubbla was going to bring the phones and that he should collect them and handed him a phone to give the man.

According to him, when he collected the first phone and gave it to McDonald, he took out the chip and broke it and instructed him to destroy the phone.

The witness said he used a stone to destroy one of the phones and that he set fire to some along the sea.

According to the witness, he was never given any reason by McDonald for destroying the phones.

The witness, further in his evidence, said he later showed police where he had burnt the phones and where he disposed of the illegal gun.

He also said he showed the police where he and McDonald had hidden a container with corrosive substance and also where he had also picked up a gun at a nightclub and where he had returned one that was malfunctioning.

- Tanesha Mundle

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.