UPDATE | Robbery ruled out of murder of vice principal of G.C. Foster College - police

Police commander Christopher Phillips says robbery was not a motive for today's murder of Gibbs Williams, a vice principal at G.C. Foster College of Physical Education and Sport in St Catherine.

Gibbs, who was also the manager of the West Indies Under 19 cricket team, was shot at the privately run Portmore Hospital Complex in St Catherine.

Senior Superintendent Phillips, who is the head of the St Catherine South police division, said Gibbs was attacked some time after 11 a.m., after completing an appointment.

"After he left the facility he went to his car that was parked on the compound and after that persons reportedly heard explosions. He ran back into the facility and collapsed," he told journalists at a briefing.

Williams was pronounced dead at the Spanish Town Hospital.

"We are following some strong leads. As it is now we have totally ruled out robbery as the motive," Phillips said, before urging persons with information to contact the police.

The news has shocked members of the sporting fraternity, particularly the cricketing world.

Cricket West Indies, which oversees the sport in the region, offered its "heartfelt condolences" to Williams' family and colleagues.

It noted that Williams was the long-standing team manager for the Jamaica men's under-19 team and was also team manager of the West Indies Rising Stars Men's under-19 team which toured Sri Lanka last month.

Wavell Hind, former West Indies and Jamaica cricketer, hailed Williams for his "stellar service to family, clubs, schools, Jamaica and West Indies cricket".

"Thanks for being a good and decent human being, a gentleman at heart. You'll surely be missed but your legacy will certainly live on," he said in a tribute on Instagram.

In a Facebook post, the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association, the governing track and field body locally, said it was "challenging to find the right words to fully convey our condolences".

"Williams was a pillar of strength at G.C. Foster, in addition to being a committed tutor. His persistent dedication to student welfare, relentless attempts to promote physical education and sports, and sincere concern for the wellbeing of the school community were very impressive," it said.

Education Minister Fayval Williams said it is a "very sad day" for G.C. Foster College.

"News of the shooting death of VP Gibbs Williams has left all of us stunned…shocked beyond words! We mourn with the family and the school community," she said on X, formerly Twitter.

-Ruddy Mathison contributed to this story.

