Toronto Metropolitan University marks 20th anniversary of The Chang School

TORONTO:

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU), formerly Ryerson, recently unveiled a portrait of its late chancellor emeritus, Jamaica-born G. Raymond Chang, which will be prominently displayed in The G. Raymond Chang School of Continuing Education, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this week.

Chang was described as such an inspiring figure that the university also named its annual outstanding volunteer awards after him as a deep tribute to his commitment and role as a beloved chancellor of the university.

G. Raymond Chang, who was the chancellor for six years, from 2006 to 2012, died on July 27, 2014. A VIP reception was held to celebrate the lasting impact he had on transforming continuing education at the university.

Mohamed Lachemi, president and vice-chancellor of TMU, said Chang had been his mentor and they had spent time talking about their routes to Canada and (experience) pursuing further education.

“From the beginning, I noticed his desire to help others because, for him, education was a pathway for success in this country,” said Lachemi, who also noted Chang’s commitment to students’ success and well-being.

He expressed surprise that, although Chang was a successful businessman and entrepreneur, every semester, he would request a list of the courses and would sit at the back of various classes throughout the school year to observe activities in these spaces of learning.

“He was called the students’ chancellor. That was not surprising, it’s not just a title. He earned the love of learning and the love of students.”

President Lachemi noted that the objective of the gift that the late chancellor and his family made was to build the capacity of adult learners so that they in turn could make a positive impact on their communities.

The president said the university is also celebrating other milestones this year: 75 years as an institution, 30 years as a university, and another of which he was immensely proud: its new name - Toronto Metropolitan University.

“Over the past two decades, The Chang School has established itself as one of Canada’s leading providers of university-based adult education. This achievement is in no small part due to the incredible generosity of Ray and the Chang family,” he said.

TREASURED ACHIEVEMENTS

Donette Chin-Loy Chang expressed pride as an alumna at how the university continues to push boundaries to disrupt the status quo. She said The G. Raymond Chang School of Continuing Education is “just one example of how the university boldly dives into unchartered waters, creating new opportunities and, quite frankly, helping to change the ways we think about learning and who learning is meant for”.

Noting that her late husband always described himself as Jamaican by birth, Hakka Chinese by heritage, and Canadian by choice, she said to have the name of a Jamaican Chinese Canadian on a building 20 years ago was revolutionary.

“As new Canadians, immigrants to this country, I am proud that Ray had the insight and foresight to understand what having his name on this building meant,” said Chin-Loy Chang while admitting that initially he was apprehensive.

Describing him as very practical, organised, an engineer and a finance guy, she said he always wanted the best bang for his buck, and what better investment than in education and people?

“When he found out that about 30 per cent of the staff at his company, CI Financial, had come here to what was then named Ryerson to take continuing education courses, well, Ray was totally sold on that. He understood what was possible for all the dreamers in search of better and bigger opportunities.”

Chin-Loy Chang recalled that 20 years ago, with shovels in hand, they broke ground for The Chang School. The family kept Ray’s shovel and presented it to the university’s administration at the reception.

His daughter Brigette Chang, who also spoke on behalf of her brother, Andrew, said their father was always happy to stand on the sidelines and celebrate the accomplishments of others.

“As TMU’s third chancellor, he was excited to interact with the students, learn their stories, and quietly observe their classes. During his six-year tenure, Dad participated in 95 convocations and awarded nearly 30,000 degrees. It was one of his favourite and most treasured achievements. He was genuinely curious about people, where they were coming from, where they aspired to go.”

She said, as an immigrant, a family man, and a person who was career-driven, he understood that life is a journey with different turns and detours. He believed that education was a great equaliser in attaining a brighter future.

Jack Cockwell, an honorary board member of TMU, said Chang fought vigorously not to have his name on the building but subsequently saw the benefit of doing so and encouraged others to do the same there and in other areas of the university.

Meanwhile, Gary Hepburn, dean of The Chang School, said G. Raymond Chang and his family’s generosity ha vehad an immeasurable and lasting impact on the Chang School community.