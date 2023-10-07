New York JC alumni to honour Ambassador Audrey Marks

Washington DC:

The Jamaica College Old Boys Association of New York (JCOBA-NY) has named Jamaica’s ambassador to the United States, Audrey P. Marks, for its 2023 Griffin Award.Marks will receive the Woman of Distinction Award during JCOBA-NY’s celebration of excellence and achievement, at the iconic Kaufman Music Centre’s Merkin Hall in Manhattan on Saturday, October 14.

The Griffin Awards honours exceptional individuals whose impact on their communities resonates with the core values of Jamaica College.

Among this year’s other honorees, JCOBA-NY is Dr. Joseph Tait, a member of the JC Class of ‘53, who will receive the Order of the Griffin - Distinguished Alumnus Award. World-acclaimed classical pianist Alan Hobbins, a Jamaica College alumnus, will be in performance.

JCOBA-NY President Carl Bennett said the Griffin Awards ‘represent a culmination of talent, achievement, and a shared commitment to education, youth empowerment, and community uplifting. We are honoured to recognise Ambassador Marks and Dr. Tait for their remarkable contributions. Together with the customarily mesmerising performance by Alan Hobbins, the Griffin Awards promises to be an unforgettable evening that celebrates the best of Jamaica College and our Jamaican heritage.”

Bennett said further that, “The Griffin Awards brings together distinguished alumni, guests, sponsors, supporters, and community members, forging an unmatched event to celebrate Jamaican excellence while raising funds for various impactful projects at Jamaica College. Most notably, this encompasses our visionary Robotics Program—a transformative initiative (the brainchild of JCOBA-NY)—that is reshaping the nation and igniting inspiration in future generations.”