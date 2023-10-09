Jamaica anticipates closer collaboration with EU

Jamaica is anticipating a “deeper and closer collaboration” with the European Union (EU), according to Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Alando Terrelonge.

Speaking at the opening session of the seventh Jamaica/EU Political Dialogue, held at the ministry in downtown Kingston today, Terrelonge said as Jamaica enters into an “enhanced partnership framework” with the EU, key sectors will be impacted.

“The offer of additional support to Jamaica, within the framework of the 2021-2027 Multiannual Indicative Programme, with activities to be pursued at the national, regional and hemispheric levels, with an emphasis on investment through the Global Gateway Investment Strategy”, represents strong support for the country's development goals, he said.

Welcoming the EU's commitment of €45 billion to support the reinforced partnership with Latin America and the Caribbean until 2027, the state minister said Jamaica also salutes the member states for their support for the country's infrastructural development programmes and projects.

“Jamaica welcomes the recent emphasis by the EU on investment in infrastructure, which we regard as a timely and positive development. It has come at a time when the Government is looking to achieve significant infrastructure-led economic growth, while at the same time, building our resilience to climate change,” the State Minister told the audience.

He said Jamaica is “encouraged” by the objectives of the G7 Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, noting that the pact is a US$600-billion initiative for global infrastructure development, and the EU is contributing half of the fund.

The seventh Jamaica-EU Political Dialogue, under the Cotonou Partnership Agreement, is part of the framework for development cooperation between the member states of the Organisation of the African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) and the EU.

The talks are required under Article 8 of the ACP/EU Cotonou Partnership Agreement, which states that “Parties shall regularly engage in a comprehensive, balanced, and deep political dialogue leading to commitment on both sides”.

