Groundbreaking for new Westmoreland police headquarters by year end

Ground is expected to be broken for the construction of the new Westmoreland Police Divisional Headquarters by year end. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang.

He was addressing journalists following a recent tour of the Frome and Little London Police stations, which are under construction, and the site for the new divisional headquarters in Llandilo in the parish.

Dr Chang indicated that the process to relocate the headquarters, which is to be moved from Great George Street in Westmoreland’s capital, Savanna-la-Mar, has experienced some delays.

He revealed that this resulted from “a tedious procurement process, and we won’t break ground until, maybe, December of this year”.

Four hundred and sixty-five million dollars has been allocated for the project’s execution.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Dr Chang also told journalists that the building now housing the divisional headquarters is set to be refurbished and used as the Savanna-la-Mar Police Station.

Construction of the Frome and Little London Police stations, which started last year, is being done at a cost of $175 million each, with funding support from the National Housing Trust.

Both stations are set to be completed by July and November of next year, respectively.

Dr Chang underscored the importance of completing the stations, noting that Westmoreland has experienced increased criminal activities, resulting in the need to bolster the complement of police personnel.

“The quality of the stations that existed there for many years was extremely poor and way below standard for police officers. We are investing in building appropriate infrastructure for the police in Westmoreland and across Jamaica,” he pointed out.

Dr Chang was accompanied on the tour by Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson; Westmoreland Police Division Commanding Officer, Senior Superintendent Wayne Josephs; and Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Western, Morland Wilson.

JIS