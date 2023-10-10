PNP parts ways with former Westmoreland candidate accused of rape

The People's National Party (PNP) has removed Tyrone Guthrie as its candidate for the Friendship Division in Westmoreland amid rape and abduction allegations made against him.

Guthrie was charged after surrendering to the police as part of an investigation into the alleged rape and abduction of a 16-year-old girl.

The PNP says the allegations are deeply troubling and unacceptable and moved to relieve him of his provisional title as soon as the party was made aware.

The party commended the police for their swift action in the matter.

“Justice must be served and due process must be followed to ensure a fair and thorough investigation,” said the PNP.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“Our party stands firmly against any form of violence or sexual abuse and will closely monitor the developments of this case to ensure justice is served,” it added.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.