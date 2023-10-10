Jamaica still pressing EU on visa waiver

Jamaica continues to have dialogue with the European Union (EU) on the country's request for a direct visa waiver for all citizens.

Further, Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Alando Terrelonge, has expressed optimism for the dialogue to reach an agreement on the longstanding proposal for a special visa regime, specifically, the need for a touring visa for cultural practitioners, including musicians.

“As we look ahead to the further strengthening of relations with the EU, we note that there is significant scope for enhanced cultural cooperation with Jamaica, the expansion of services 2/2 trade between both sides and seamless travel between our two regions. We therefore look forward to positive outcomes on the actions we have been pursuing toward this end,” he said.

Terrelonge was speaking at the opening session of the Seventh Jamaica-EU Political Dialogue, held at the Ministry in downtown Kingston on Monday.

He called for the EU to adopt measures to facilitate the movement of artistes, athletes, and other service providers into and within the bloc.

The Seventh Jamaica-EU Political Dialogue is convened under the Cotonou Partnership Agreement, which is the framework for development cooperation between the Member States of the Organisation of the African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) and the EU.

The state minister welcomed a commitment from the EU of more than 45 billion Euros to support infrastructural development programmes and projects through a reinforced partnership with Latin America and the Caribbean, which is set to benefit Jamaica until 2027.

“Jamaica also welcomes the participation of EU Member States in supporting our infrastructural development programmes and projects, including the priority areas of inclusive digital technologies, global logistics hub and waste water management improvement, renewable energy and green bonds,” he said.

Terrelonge noted that the EU's contribution comes from the Global Gateway Investment Strategy (GGIS), which he explained would benefit Jamaica through infrastructural build-out in sectors including tourism, logistics, information and communication technology (ICT), housing, renewable energy, special economic zones, global services, and nearshoring prospects, as well as the creative and entertainment sector.

The GGIS falls within the framework of the 2021-2027 Multiannual Indicative Programme for Development.

“Jamaica is encouraged by the objectives of the G7 Partnership for Global Infrastructure Investment — a US$600 billion initiative for which the EU will contribute US $300 billion. This has come at a time when the Government of Jamaica seeks to achieve significant infrastructure-led economic growth, while at the same time building our resilience to climate change,” the state minister continued.

He also expressed hopes for the Dialogue to further move the needle on the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) which he described as one of the principal agreements governing Jamaica-EU relations, underscoring the importance of cooperation to ensure that the EPA delivers on its promise.

