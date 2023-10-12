Ibo Cooper has died

Veteran musician and educator, Michael 'Ibo' Cooper, the founding member of reggae band Third World, has died.

Cooper passed away tonight at his home in St Andrew. He was 71.

In a statement this evening, the family said Cooper died peacefully after a brief illness.

"Ibo's contribution to music and culture was immeasurable. His children remember him as a remarkable human being with a magnanimous spirit and light," said the family.

Ibo's wife, Joy, died last month and his son, Arif, passed away in March.

“I am deeply saddened at the news that one of Jamaica's most talented and prolific musicians and founder of one of Jamaica's finest reggae bands, Michael 'Ibo' Cooper, has passed,” said Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

“Most Jamaicans were exposed to his prowess on the keyboards and his energetic performances with the Grammy nominated band Third World. He also played for the group Inner Circle. Ibo was a true cultural ambassador, taking reggae music and brand Jamaica to the farthest corners of the world.”

Holness continued, “His music of love, upliftment and peace reflected the essence of reggae music. Indeed, he was part of the era which represented the epitome of true reggae music of love, unity and peace.”

Holness noted that later in life, Cooper would extend his excellence as a musician, becoming an educator, teaching music at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts. “Our students who encountered his talent and his many fans are the better for being exposed to his immense passion for music, culture and the arts,” said the PM.

“Ibo has left a legacy of excellence buttressed by his talent, endearing personality and passion for his family, music and country,” Holness noted.

“The country has lost another musical icon. He was a true Reggae Ambassador.”

“On behalf of the Government and people of Jamaica, I extend condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Ibo Cooper. May his soul rest in peace and light perpetual shine on him,” Prime Minister Holness said.

Olivia Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, said, “I am saddened to learn of the passing of one of Jamaica's iconic musicians Michael 'Ibo' Cooper, former member of the Inner Circle Band and founding member of the Third World Band.”

“I wish to express my condolences to his children Arianne, Akiri and Abean and to the local and international musical fraternity. Ibo was a strong and constant voice for the music industry and an exemplary music teacher. Generations of Jamaican musicians have been shaped by him, and our industry is better for having had him. I also benefitted from his advice as a member of the Entertainment Advisory Board (EAB). May his soul rest in perpetual peace.”

