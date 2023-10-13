Jamaicans urged to support the homeless

Jamaicans are being urged to recognise and support individuals who face the challenge of homelessness.

Chairman of the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation and Mayor of Black River, Councillor Derrick Sangster, in making the call, said that many homeless people in the parish and the wider Jamaica face hardships and are subjected to “unfriendly attention” on the streets.

He stressed the need for increased awareness and compassion for the homeless as part of the process of building a more inclusive and compassionate nation.

“Being homeless is not the happiest of circumstances that one can find themselves in. The St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation is concerned and tries to make the lives of our homeless that more comfortable,” Mayor Sangster said.

He was addressing a World Homeless Day 2023 event in Black River on Tuesday, (October 10) under the theme ‘Do Better – Let’s End The Violence Against The Homeless’.

The observance coincided with the global recognition of World Mental Health Day.

Activities in Black River saw the Corporation’s Poor Relief Department and volunteers treating the parish’s homeless to hot meals, medical check-ups, grooming, companionship and more.

Similar exercises were carried out by Municipal Corporations and supporting entities across the island.

Mayor Sangster acknowledged the invaluable support from the individuals and organisations that contributed their time and resources to bring cheer to the parish’s homeless on the day.

“We appreciate it, we welcome it. We thank you wholeheartedly on the behalf of the homeless and on behalf of the entire community for the wonderful work that is being done,” he said.

“I trust that this occasion, members of the homeless community, will make your lives that much happier,” the Mayor told the beneficiaries.

JIS