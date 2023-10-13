JPS Foundation boosts self-reliance efforts at SOS Children’s Village

The SOS Children’s Village in Stony Hill, St Andrew, recently received a boost toward self-reliance, as they prepare to provide some of their own food requirements at the home.

The plan, which entails establishing their own vegetable and fruit nursery on the property, got off the ground with the support of the JPS Foundation (JPSF). This initiative aligns with the SOS Children’s Village’s commitment to sustainability and its mission to care for children in need.

Stony Hill, one of the two SOS villages in Jamaica, houses eight SOS families providing a loving home for up to 60 children and young people who have lost parental care. The JPS Foundation’s partnership provided crucial funding and assistance, making the food support project a reality.

Head of the JPS Foundation, Sophia Lewis, said that she was deeply impressed by the village’s work and its alignment with JPSF’s mission, particularly regarding sustainability and climate-resilient initiatives.

“Self-reliance,” she pointed out, “or being as close to self-reliant as possible, is also important for organisations of this nature.”

In addition to establishing the garden, the JPS Foundation also distributed back-to-school supplies to the residents and provided motivational talks. The foundation’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond this project, as they aim to support the caregivers at the village in providing the best care to its residents. Overall, this partnership is expected to help offset operational costs for the SOS Children’s Village, contributing to its long-term sustainability goals.

The JPS Foundation, established in 2012, plays a vital role in the JPS’s contribution to nation-building, with a focus on environmental and educational initiatives.