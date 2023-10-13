Fri | Oct 13, 2023

JPS Foundation boosts self-reliance efforts at SOS Children’s Village

Friday | October 13, 2023
Jareese Channer, a member of the JPS Volunteers On Location To Serve (VOLTS), gets busy tilling the soil at the SOS Children’s Village in Stony Hill. The effort was part of an initiative supported by the JPS Foundation, to produce vegetables and fruits
JPS volunteer, Carla Cowan waters young seedlings at the SOS Children’s Village’s vegetable nursery. The effort comes as part of an initiative, supported by the JPS Foundation, to increase self-reliance for food supplies at the Stony Hill home.
Tashanle Moore (centre), engineering student and volunteer with JPS, gets ready to plant vegetables at the SOS Children’s Village nursery. The effort was part of an initiative supported by the JPS Foundation to promote food production at the children’s
The SOS Children’s Village in Stony Hill, St Andrew, recently received a boost toward self-reliance, as they prepare to provide some of their own food requirements at the home.

The plan, which entails establishing their own vegetable and fruit nursery on the property, got off the ground with the support of the JPS Foundation (JPSF). This initiative aligns with the SOS Children’s Village’s commitment to sustainability and its mission to care for children in need.

Stony Hill, one of the two SOS villages in Jamaica, houses eight SOS families providing a loving home for up to 60 children and young people who have lost parental care. The JPS Foundation’s partnership provided crucial funding and assistance, making the food support project a reality.

Head of the JPS Foundation, Sophia Lewis, said that she was deeply impressed by the village’s work and its alignment with JPSF’s mission, particularly regarding sustainability and climate-resilient initiatives.

“Self-reliance,” she pointed out, “or being as close to self-reliant as possible, is also important for organisations of this nature.”

In addition to establishing the garden, the JPS Foundation also distributed back-to-school supplies to the residents and provided motivational talks. The foundation’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond this project, as they aim to support the caregivers at the village in providing the best care to its residents. Overall, this partnership is expected to help offset operational costs for the SOS Children’s Village, contributing to its long-term sustainability goals.

The JPS Foundation, established in 2012, plays a vital role in the JPS’s contribution to nation-building, with a focus on environmental and educational initiatives.