35 defibrillators to be donated to Jamaican schools by Team Jamaica Bickle

Some 35 automated external defibrillators (AEDs), valued around US$75,000 are to be distributed to 35 schools and institutions this Wednesday during a handover ceremony to be held on the campus of the University of Technology (UTech) in St Andrew.

The AEDs are being made available by Team Jamaica Bickle (TJB) through its Defibrillators in Schools programme.

With the 35 machines, the programme will have put defibrillators in 125 schools and institutions since the programme commenced in 2014.

Presentations will commence at 9 a.m. at the Alfred Sangster Auditorium, to be followed by an in-person training session on the usage of the AED and its importance, coupled with training in CPR. Each recipient will also receive a Sports First Aid Kit.

The Team Jamaica Bickle Defibrillator to Schools programme began after the loss of St Jago High School student Cavahn McKenzie during a cross-country meet in Tobago. It spurred the entity into action as it realied that there was a need to have emergency resources readily available to schools, especially at sporting events.

Since 2014, the organisation has donated more than 100 AED units to schools, organisations and trained more than 400 staff and students. The training sessions will be conducted by nurses Delores McGregor, Sharon Thompson and Winsome James, from the Diaspora Health Care Sector. All are Basic Life Support (BLS) Certified and members of the New York-based Jamaican Nurses Association in the Northeast Diaspora.

Apart from the schools identified to receive AEDs, a number of sporting associations including Netball Jamaica, Jamaica Volleyball, and tertiary institutions - UTech, G C Foster College of Sports and Recreation, Montego Bay Community College, and The Mico University College.

“TJB is committed to our athletes’ welfare and general well-being as they endeavour to excel in their chosen discipline,” said Irwine Clare, the organisation’s founder.