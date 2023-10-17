Latest Haitian arrivals repatriated

Long Bay, Portland:

The 35 Haitians who landed in Long Bay, Portland, on Sunday, boarded a Jamaica Defence Coast guard ship yesterday and were sent back to their violence-torn homeland.

The decision to repatriate the group, comprising 27 men, three women, and five children, was made after it was discovered that two of its members were among those sent back to Haiti on September 10.

A senior police source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, pointed to security concerns related to the group. The police source added that several of the Haitians who arrived on Sunday fled the location of their landing and were being led by two members of the group.

It was a quick response by the police that led to the apprehension of the Haitians, who appeared to be attempting to elude the law.

Police sources said they were alerted by residents in Long Bay that several Haitians were seen making their way from an 18-foot, rickety sail boat with bags and other personal items.

During a search of the area, with assistance from residents, the fleeing Haitians, who police said were trying to blend into the local population, were apprehended.

However, attorney Marene Alleyne, who speaks on behalf of Haitians in their quest for asylum, said yesterday’s repatriation was a clear violation by the Government of Jamaica who, according to her, has shown no interest in adhering to treaties and international law.

Alleyne said she was in Portland, desperately trying to speak to the Haitians about their rights and the opportunity for them to apply for asylum, but that she was deliberately ignored by the authorities.

Currently, the first group of 35 Haitians who arrived in Jamaica on July 10 is awaiting word as to whether they will be granted asylum or if they will be sent back home.

So far this year, 108 Haitians who claim they are fleeing gang warfare, economic hardships, hunger, and persecution, have landed in Jamaica in search of a better life.

